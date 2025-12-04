Roberts’ new book on data safety

Marketer and data protection expert Steven Roberts has written a new book titled Data Protection for Business: Compliance, Governance, Reputation and Trust which is published by Clarus Press. Public expectations around privacy and the use of personal information have grown hugely since GDPR, the EU’s tough privacy law, came into effect in May 2018.

In this practical guide, Roberts, who is group head of marketing at Griffith College, looks at the steps Irish companies need to take to comply with data protection laws. A judge for Marketer of the Year in 2019, 2022 and 2023, the author is a chartered director, certified data protection officer and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

He draws on his experience to provide actionable insights that help mitigate risk and enhance a company’s brand and reputation. At a time when Irish marketers are looking to AI to grow their business, the book addresses the particular privacy risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. The book will be released in February.

