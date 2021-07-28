Rockshore Hard Seltzer rolls out on outdoor

Diageo have added Rockshore Hard Seltzer to the portfolio which already includes Rockshore Lager, Rockshore Light and Rockshore Apple Cider. The new drink features sparkling water with alcohol and watermelon, raspberry and lime natural fruit flavours. The 330ml cans contain 83 calories for raspberry and lime flavours and 86 calories for watermelon.

The launch is being supported by an integrated communications campaign encompassing out of home (OOH), TV, digital, PR, sampling, media partnerships and in-store activations. The campaign was created by BBDO Dublin and planning executed by PHD with Source out of home, encompasses a wide range of billboards around the country.

They include 48 Sheets, 96 Sheets and metropoles, POS in the form of Adbox and Purchase Point 6 Sheets, Tesco Live, mall screens, Digitowers, Tenvito screens in O’Brien’s Off-Licences and in-store Shelfies. Innovations include special wraps with Adbox Extra and, in a media first in Ireland , wrapped Tesco Live and Adshel Live displays.

Rockshore senior brand manager, Hannah Todd said the launch of Rockshore Hard Seltzer follows three years of trade since Diageo first launched Rockshore Lager in 2018. Todd said people are actively seeking choices that deliver refreshing taste, so it was a perfect fit to introduce more options with the launch of new Rockshore Hard Seltzer in time for summer.