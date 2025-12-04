Rockshore pulls out Christmas craicer

Diageo has launched a fun Christmas campaign for Rockshore lager. Christmas Craicer invites consumers to scan QR codes on Rockshore beer mats and out of home (OOH) posters, and to click on social channels. Users can contact friends via a mobile web app to virtually ‘pull’ a Christmas cracker. One friend receives a festive joke; the other may win a prize.

We’re excited for Irish adults to pull a Christmas Craicer… because it’s the most wonderful time for a beer – James Lace, marketing manager, Rockshore

Running until December 27, the campaign will award 250 prizes every day. Prizes include tickets to Ireland’s top festivals, sold out gig tickets, Irish Coastal Getaways, LOITV (League of Ireland Television) passes and thousands of free Rockshore pints. The campaign was developed by WPP creative agency VML with media buying by PHD Ireland.