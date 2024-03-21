Roe for Marketing Society creative talk

Publicis Dublin creative director Ger Roe is among the speakers that will discuss the health of creative in advertising at a Marketing Society event in early April. Roe will be joined by Andrew Tindall from System 1 and Amy Rodgers from the World Advertising Research Centre (Warc) who will share research and evidence-based analysis and see how it stands the test against the best in class creative rated as the most effective work.

Amy Rodgers leads Warc’s creative effectiveness content, rankings and benchmarking products. Working in marketing for more than a decade, her specialty is marketing effectiveness research, with a focus on helping clients maximise the impact of their creative work. She will share the latest studies on the health of creativity, reporting that awarded campaigns are more likely to be effective and contribute to commercial performance.

Andrew Tindall of System1 has authored pieces of industry research exploring emotion and creativity’s role in effectiveness, including his most recent publication, ‘Listen Up! Emotion’s Defining Role in Audio Advertising Effectiveness’. He previously managed brands at Diageo and Bacardi Martini. He now leads thought leadership and global partnerships at System1, advising global brands and agencies on marketing effectiveness.

Ger Roe is board creative director at Publicis Dublin, executive board member of the Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) and further sits on the Publicis global creative council. He has won awards at Cannes, Epica, Sharks, ADC’E, One show, LIA and Eurobest. He was the lead creative for the recent Permanent TSB rebrand to PTSB and Virgin Media’s Playtime. His other clients include Heineken, Axa, Today FM and Uisce Eireann.

The event is in Fuel on Camden Street on Thursday, April 4, from 4.30pm.

Tickets for members are €30, and €60 for non-members.

