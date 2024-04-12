Roe joins Cannes print jury

Publicis board creative director Ger Roe has been appointed by the Cannes Lions festival to the print and publishing jury. The former Young Advertising and CDP Associates creative has a track record which includes awards from Cannes, LIA, Sharks and One Show festivals. He joins international advertising experts in honouring the best creative work worldwide and benchmark excellence in the south of France from June 17 to 21.

Also, this week, Cannes Lions announced the recipients of the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) scholarships. Rachel Furlong, an MSc student from TU Dublin has been selected to represent Ireland. The academy provides 30 students from 30 different countries a learning experience in pursuing a creative path in advertising, providing invaluable insights, training and skill development.

For more on the Cannes jury and the RHSA recipients, click here