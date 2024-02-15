Rolex to sponsor Dublin Horse Show

The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) has agreed a long-term contract with global watchmaker Rolex as official timepiece and grand prix sponsor of the Dublin Horse Show. Details of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed. Rolex replaces its rival Longines which had been the sponsor since 2006. The grand prix will take place on Sunday, August 18 in the RDS Main Arena, with a record prize fund of €500,000. The feature event was first held in 1934.
The event has a rich history with some of the best riders in the world lifting the Irish Government Trophy, including Eddie Macken, John & Michael Whitaker, Nick Skelton, Jessica Kuerten, Lauren Hough, Cian O’Connor, Bertram Allen, Kent Farrington and Shane Breen. Show director Pat Hanly said the RDS was committed to growing the event. He said the development of the Anglesea Stand will future proof the venue for equestrian sport.
The Dublin Horse Show attracts 110,000 visitors from Ireland and abroad. A celebration of Ireland’s affinity with the horse, the show is regarded as one of of the best grass competition surfaces in the world. Rolex’s relationship with international showjumping dates back to 1957, through an alliance with British showjumper, Pat Smythe. A pioneer in equestrianism, she became the brand’s first ambassador in the sport.