Rooney named top author at An Post book awards

Internationally-acclaimed Irish novelist Sally Rooney was voted author of the year at the An Post Irish Book Awards gala night in the Convention Centre. Donal Ryan was presented with the novel of the year for Heart, Be At Peace. The best Irish-published book went to TG4 presenter Hector O hEochagáin for The Irish Words You Should Know. Rugby legend Johnny Sexton’s Obsessed, ghost written by Peter O’Reilly, was voted top sports book.
Seán Roynayne won the best biography for Nature Boy. Sam Blake was presented with the young adult book award for Something’s About To Blow Up. The junior children’s book of the year award went to Paddy Donnelly for The Golden Hare and the senior children’s category winner was Eileen Fisher’s Fia and the Last Snow. Atlas of the Civil War was the top history book, while Jane Casey’s A Stranger in the Family claimed the crime fiction category.
Alan Murrin was named newcomer of the year for The Coast Road. Today FM’s The Last Word listeners choice award went to The Last Disco, the story of the Stardust tragedy jointly penned by Seán Murray, Christine Bohan and Nicky Ryan. Graham Norton’s Frankie was the judges’ choice in the popular fiction category, while Missing Persons, Or My Grandmother’s Secrets by Clair Wills was the winner of the non-fiction category.
The new Irish writing best short story award went to Kathleen Macadam for Valentine’s Day. Eilín de Paor won the new Irish writing best poetry award for Onionskin. Gearóidín Nic Cárthaigh’s Irish short stories in Geansaithe Móra was also saluted. Gaeilge i Mo Chroí (Irish in My Heart) by Molly Nic Céile won the lifestyle category. Irish Food History – A Companion by Máirtín Mac Con Iomaire and Dorothy Cashman won the food and drink category.
Journalist, satirist and playwright Paul Howard (pictured above) was presented with a special recognition award for his Ross O’Carroll-Kelly series. The books have sold over 1.5 million copies in Ireland. Howard also co-wrote Roddy Collins’s memoir, The Rodfather.