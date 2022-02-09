Rothco again gets tough for AIB ads

To mark AIB’s continued sponsorship of the GAA, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, have launched the newest chapter of ‘The Toughest’ platform. Entitled ‘Tough Can’t Quit’, the ads extol the commitment of club championship players, coaches and fans who give everything they’ve got to the team and to making the sport great up and down the country.
Now in its seventh year, the campaign follows on from campaigns such as ‘The Toughest Trade’, ‘Road to Croker’ and ‘The Toughest Summer’. Rather than using actors for the cast and to add authenticity to the production, the 60-second ad showcases those who embody the spirit of GAA communities week in, week out – club players, coaches, fans and family.
To heighten the film’s personal atmosphere, the shoot was kept small, allowing the creative team to capture the quiet moments behind the scenes, the moments that make people tough. As well as the 60-second TVC, there are 30-sec and 20-sec cuts, all of which are promoted on social media. The campaign is also running in out of home (OOH) locations.
Watch ‘Tough Can’t Quit’ at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W689frrQE8U
