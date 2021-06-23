Rothco wins second grand prix at Cannes

Accenture Interactive’s Rothco have won their second grand prix at this year’s Cannes Lions international festival for their Saylists campaign with Apple Music and Warner Music. Rothco are the only Irish agency to ever win a grand prix. Their last grand prix win was at the 2018 Cannes Lions for their AI-led ‘JFK Unsilenced’ work for The Times.

Rothco teamed up with Apple Music globally to create Saylists, which are specific playlists designed to help children overcome speech and sound disorders. The agency and Warner Music curated targeted playlists to reimagine the experience of practising commonly challenging speech sounds for children. Saylists are exclusive to Apple Music.

Saylists were endorsed by Cambridge University for use in the classroom. Rothco recently picked up a silver and four bronze awards at the One Show and also won six D&AD Pencils – three wood and three graphite. Rothco’s Alan Kelly described the campaign as “a labour of love” for members of the agency team who grew up with speech and sound disorders.

