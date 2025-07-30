RSA’s Skybridge walkway at T1

As part of its annual tourism push, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has taken over the Skybridge the pedestrian walkway at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1. The campaign, created by Forsman & Bodenfors with media planning by Core’s Spark Foundry, reminds international tourists visiting Ireland to drive on the left and mind their speed.

The campaign also reminds domestic air passengers on the importance of road safety. The driving on the left creative features ads inspired by the Irish flag. There are almost 100,000 kilometres of roads in Ireland ranging from motorways to narrow single lane rural roads.

The Skybridge installation comprises 12 screens.

Six focus on the ‘keep left’ message, and the other six are divided between the recent change in rural roads speed limit from 80 km/h to 60 km/h, and advice about speeding on rural roads. The campaign also includes digital search, a link-up with car rental firms using QR codes with safety advice in different languages, and baggage carousels in ports and airports.

Pictured are Sean Canney TD, junior minister at the Department of Transport and Vincent Harrison, chief commercial and development officer, DAA, alongside the RSA Skybridge at T1