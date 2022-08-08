RSVP shows back on the road

Last year, RSVP Magazine hosted its second series of roadshows across Ireland, a series of live pop-up events which the lifestyle magazine hosts. The shows return for the third year and this time they take place in Cork plus the latest destination to be added to the list, Killarney, with over 200 attendees expected at the events hosted by James Patrice and Maura Derrane.

Some of Ireland’s best-known influencers also feature, including Mark Rogers, Laura Mullett, Jade Mullett and Sophie La Touche. Each event features exclusively curated masterclasses on makeup, hair, fashion and skincare featuring brands and ambassadors specific to each roadshow location. Reach-owned RSVP partnered with Irish fashion and beauty brands.

The fashion, make-up, beauty and skincare range includes Safura, My Generation, Love Cherish, OhMolly, Sisu, Benefit Cosmetics, BPerfect, MySkincare.ie, Biofreshir: The Belle Brush and Naked Glow. The drink sponsor is Tribe Gin. Tickets include a drinks reception, canapés and goodie bags worth €150 on the night as well as 30+ spot prizes as giveaways.

Grainne McDonald, head of direct advertising and events, Reach Ireland, said prizes include an overnight stay for two people, including B&B and an evening meal, €200 Peter Marks gift voucher as well as spa days, hairdryers, curlers and make-up gift sets. Tickets are now on sale to purchase through eventbrite here:

Link to purchase tickets for RSVP Roadshow in Cork on Thursday, September 1st – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rsvp-roadshow-cork-tickets-387980408847?aff=mainarticlecork