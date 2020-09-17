RTÉ ad focuses on truthful news

RTÉ has a new marketing push aimed at highlighting the issue of misinformation and the importance of accurately sourced news. ‘Truth Matters’ is the biggest campaign for RTÉ News in over a decade and comes in the middle of a global pandemic, just as the spectre of Brexit returns and six weeks out from what should be a lively US presidential election.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is not just fighting an epidemic. It has warned of an “infodemic” of fake news, that spreads faster and more easily than Covid-19 and is just as dangerous. The virus means more people than ever are watching, reading and listening to what journalists produce. Research by Amárach shows that nine out of ten people say RTÉ has been their main media source for accessing information on Covid-19.

Phase one of the campaign launched this week and includes Hero TVC 40″, 30″ and tactical 15″ video on social, MPUs and a range of print insertions. The campaign was conceived by RTÉ’s in-house team led by former Boys + Girls creative John Kilkenny, directed by Ian Power and produced by Dublin company Butter, with media buying by Vizeum.

The campaign was co-ordinated by RTÉ’s head of marketing Nora Torpey.

Watch and read further information on why truth matters at https://www.rte.ie/news/2020/0916/1165543-rte-truth-matters-campaign/

Watch: 40′ Hero TV Spot https://youtu.be/gZhghn9HaCc