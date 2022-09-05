RTÉ and Twitter score World Cup deal

RTÉ and Twitter have agreed a content partnership to bring clips and highlights from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to the social platform, extending the tournament’s digital coverage. Throughout the tournament (November 21 – December 18) there be 250 near-live highlights, pre-match build-up clips, and post-match analyses from the RTÉ studio.

Through Twitter Amplify, advertisers will be able to align their ads with premium video content and utilise engaging moments from the World Cup, posted directly from @RTESport , enabling them to run branded pre-roll video. Twitter research on the World Cup showed that the platform is where highlights hit in real-time, and people use it to stay close to the action.

One in three Irish people on Twitter cite watching and following sports as to why they use social media, with the same percentage watching sports highlights and clips on the platform in the past week. Globally, 62 per cent of people on Twitter surveyed enjoy sports highlights clips and 64 per cent of World Cup fans on Twitter find content not available elsewhere.

Three in four people on Twitter identify as fans of the World Cup versus 49 per cent of people not on Twitter. RTÉ will broadcast all 64 World Cup games live across RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player with almost 200 hours of coverage. Four matches per day will be shown during the first 12 days with 16 consecutive days of live games from November 21 to December 6.

The World Cup final is on Sunday, December 18.

Pictured is Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in action for Belgium