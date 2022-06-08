RTÉ highlights sponsorship value to clients

Guests from Dublin’s adland attended the launch of RTÉ Media Sales’s new sponsorship research at a breakfast event in the Iveagh Garden Hotel, hosted by RTÉ’s Nuala Carey. Following previous studies on how sponsorship works for brands, the latest research, carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes, covers 30 sponsorship properties across RTÉ platforms.
The study, which B&A had in the field since early 2021, offers advice on how best to maximise investment on RTÉ. Along with the survey’s key findings, representatives from Failté Ireland, Renault, McDonald’s and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) shared their insights and sponsorship case studies with the assembled audience.
Pictured are Niall Tracey, marketing director, Fáilte Ireland; Geraldine O’Leary, group head of commercial at RTÉ and Bill Kinlay, chief executive, GroupM