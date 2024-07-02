RTÉ names Carson and Monahan for new posts

RTÉ have announced new management appointments in the roles of director of video and director of audio respectively. Steve Carson returns to RTÉ as director of video. For the past seven years he was head of BBC Scotland, where he led 1,100 staff across 13 centres, producing content for TV, radio and digital platforms. A native of Belfast, he began his career with the BBC before setting up the independent company, Mint Productions.

In February 2009, he was appointed as director of programmes at RTÉ Television. In 2013, he returned to his native Belfast as head of BBC Northern Ireland. He took up his Scotland role in October 2017, launching the corporation’s new TV channel, BBC Scotland. A former vice-president of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) television committee and chair of the RTS Northern Ireland, he is married to broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan. Competition

Patricia Monahan joins RTÉ from Newstalk where she was managing editor in recent years, replacing Garrett Harte, who now runs his own PR firm, Harte Media. Monahan will take responsibility for the development and editorial management of audio and digital-audio services, including the programming of RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2FM, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ Lyric fm. RTÉ said both appointments were made after a public competition.