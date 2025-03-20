RTÉ newsletter for Irish advertisers

RTÉ has produced the first issue of its newsletter for advertisers targeting consumers through the use of Irish. Nuachtlitir Thráchtála will be issued periodically by the broadcaster’s commercial department with the aim of supporting and offering guidance to Irish language advertisers, and promoting the use of Gaeilge in the industry.

Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin, clearance translator in the commercial department, writes a piece about championing Irish language advertising. Shane McGonigle, chief executive of the Marketing Institute (MII), writes about the advantages of using our native language. The MII includes an Irish language category, Gradam Margaiochta le Gaeilge, in its AIM awards.

The issue also has advice for advertisers on choosing the right VO artist for a commercial and the cúpla focal – handy phrases – for use in the office.

Read the first issue at Nuachtlitir-Trachtala-RTE-Newsletter-March-2025.pdf