RTÉ Radio 1 attracts 1.3m listeners

As RTÉ Radio 1 prepares to roll out its new weekday schedule, the station is Ireland’s most popular station clocking up 1.3 million listeners a week, the latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) by Ipsos B&A indicates. Morning Ireland remains the country’s most popular programme, adding 2,000 listeners, and giving it an audience of 471,000.

At weekends, Brendan O’Connor’s morning show has added 7,000 listeners on Saturdays, giving it an audience of 419,000. The figure for his Sunday slot jumped by 18,000 to 427,000. Miriam O’Callaghan’s Sunday with Miriam added 20,000 listeners to 337,000. Oliver Callan, who will now host a two-hour show weekdays, was down by 7,000 to 347,000.

Nine in ten Irish adults listen to radio every week

News at One was at 284,000, down by 14,000. Liveline, which will now be fronted by former Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy, was down by 20,000 listeners to 270,000. RTÉ’s 2FM figures were down by 24,000; the music station now reaches an average of 653,000 listeners a week, with a commendable 10.4 per cent share of 15-34-year-olds.

Today FM presenter Louise Cantillon whose audience grew to 129,000 listeners

On the independent radio front, Today FM’s Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show tops the poll as the most listened to show on commercial radio, with an audience figure of 218,000 listeners (+5,000 book on book). The Last Word with Matt Cooper in the drive time slot, increasing its audience to 183,000 (+3,000 BoB and +17,000 year on year).

On Newstalk, the Pat Kenny Show had 196,000 listeners (-20,000 BoB). The show will move to weekends (Saturday and Sunday) as Claire Byrne returns to Newstalk from RTÉ Radio 1. The Anton Savage Show on Saturdays had an audience of 146,000 (+14,000 year on year), while his Sunday show pulled in 129,000 listeners (+4,000 year on year).