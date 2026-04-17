RTÉ revamps its Radio 1 jingles

RTÉ hired UK agency Wisebuddah to create a new suite of jingles for Radio 1. The new “unified audio identity” covers the entire radio schedule from Morning Ireland at 7am to Late Debate at 11pm. Commenting on the new intro to his weekday morning show, Oliver Callan said he felt as if he was “presenting Euronews at three o’clock in the morning”.

RTÉ said the reason behind the jingle revamp was to introduce a “comprehensive, round-the-clock sound suite tailored to the station’s evolving identity”. The project was six months in the making. Wisebuddah, which collaborated with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on some compositions, has worked with Magic Radio in the UK and Radio Nova in Ireland.

Procurement

Patricia Monahan, director of audio at RTÉ, told The Irish Times that Wisebuddah was chosen after a public procurement process. The aim was to ensure “RTÉ Radio 1 is not only heard but will be instantly recognised and felt”. Greg Malocca, a sound mixer at Dublin studio Egoboo, said there was “nothing Irish” about the new jingles – they were “very generic”.

Pictured top is Sarah McInerney, who co-presents Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1