RTÉ salutes fans at GAA finals

When the final whistle sounds, there’s no time to waste. That’s where dynamic digital out of home (DOOH) comes into its own. Over two consecutive weekends, RTÉ took to the streets with messaging to salute the All-Ireland Senior Hurling and Football champions, delivering real-time creative on digital bridges near Croke Park in Dublin.

Triggered instantly at full-time, the campaigns saw congratulatory messages go live on the bridges near Croke Park – prime ground for fan footfall and national celebration alike. On hurling final day, the digital banner declared ‘Liam is going back to Tipp,’ celebrating the Premier’s County’s triumph as supporters spilled out on to Drumcondra Road.

Scale

A week later, it was Kerry’s turn to shine as the message ‘The Kingdom Reigns Again’ lit up the same site after their footballing victory. The bridges, positioned at fan flashpoints near the stadium, offered scale and location-based resonance. Both RTÉ activations were driven by PML’s Liveposter. The campaigns were planned by Dentsu.