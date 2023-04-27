RTE seeks new Fair City sponsor

RTE Media Sales is looking out for a new sponsor for its popular soap drama Fair City for the first time in nine years. Insurance broker Chill signed up in 2014 and the deal was rated by Core last year as having the third biggest reach of all Irish television sponsorships. The new deal has an asking price of the €150,000 for a minimum run of three months.
Set in the fictional suburb of Carrigstown, Fair City is filmed on a specially-designed set on the Montrose campus. Each episode normally attracts more than 300,000 viewers, with a weekly audience of around 1.2 million adults. While supermarket chains are not allowed to sponsor the soap, the show has a long-term product placement deal with BWG’s Spar.