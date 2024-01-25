RTÉ seeks sponsor for Callan’s breakfast show

RTÉ is in the market for a sponsor for its Nine O’Clock Show on Radio 1. Satirist Oliver Callan signed up as the show’s new host in place of Ryan Tubridy following a period where a number of media personalities, including Callan, acted as stand-in presenters. A commercial fee of €295,000 for 2024 is sought which includes three stings per show, five credited promos to run during other Radio 1 programmes and home page and listen-back plugs.
Previous sponsors of the show include Vodafone and Sky Broadband. Short-break holiday Center Parcs ended its ties with the show last June after details of the Tubridy payments scandal broke. The latest Joint National Listenership Report (JNLR) for the year to the end of September gave the slot an average audience of 347,000. Callan, who hosts corporate gigs, agreed a two-year contract with RTÉ for an annual payment of €150,000.