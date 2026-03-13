RTÉ signs up as Effie title sponsor

RTÉ is the new title sponsor of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) Effie awards and effectiveness year programme. The value of the “multi-year partnership agreement” was not disclosed. The sponsorship is aimed at heightening advertising effectiveness with a programme of “thought leadership, research and capability-building”.

The fourth annual Effies, which were presented recently, saw four gold winners, five silver winners and eight bronze winners. Campaigns that made it to the finalist stage showcased excellence in insight, strategy and execution, while those taking home gold, silver and bronze stood out for their measurable and impact on business growth and consumer change.

Conference

Core was the major winner, taking home two golds for National Broadband Ireland (NBI), Sky Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, silver and bronze for the Irish League of Credit Unions, silver for An Post and bronze for Sky Ireland, Allianz and Flogas. The first effectiveness year with RTÉ as title sponsor will culminate in a special conference in October.

Pictured from left: Siobhán Masterson, chief executive, IAPI; Katharine Wolinska, commercial partnerships manager, RTÉ; Gavin Deans, commercial director, RTÉ and Kate Goldsmith, director, IAPI