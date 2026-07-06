RTÉ strike it big with World Cup

RTÉ’s live coverage of the Fifa World Cup has attracted strong audiences on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and online. As official Irish broadcaster, RTÉ is one of only a small number of public service broadcasters providing free-to-air coverage across television, radio and digital platforms, ensuring Irish audiences can follow the action whenever and wherever it suits them.

From June 11 to June 28, the tournament’s matches broadcast on RTÉ Player accumulated 9.2 million streams, already surpassing the total streaming figure recorded during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During the same time period, World Cup matches had a total one-minute reach of 2.9 million unique individuals on RTÉ2 and RTÉ2+1.



The standout fixture of the tournament so far was England-Croatia on June 17, which drew an average TV audience of 615,000 viewers and achieved a 51 per cent audience share on RTÉ2. The match also drew a significant audience on RTÉ Player, attracting an extra 404,000 streams, making it the most streamed match of the tournament at the time.

Other top-performing fixtures included England-Ghana, which reached an estimated 500,000 viewers and secured a 43 per cent share on RTÉ2 with an added 334,000 streams on RTÉ Player, while Mexico-South Africa attracted 484,000 viewers and 41 per cent share on RTÉ2 with an additional 364,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

Matches featuring the likes of France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and England all delivered strong audiences throughout the group stages. On RTÉ Sport Online and on RTÉ Sport social channels, there were 23 million video views across all social platforms. It includes over four million views of highlights and analysis on the RTÉ Sport YouTube page.

Heineken 0.0 is the broadcast sponsor of the World Cup games on RTÉ Sport.

Pictured are Norway’s Erling Haaland, France’s Kylian Mbappe and England’s Bukayo Saka