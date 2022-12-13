Russia’s invasion of Ukraine top story

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia was the most important news story to people living in Ireland since 2015. The Core Cultural Index 2022 also indicates that the lifting of most of the Covid-19 restrictions, the highest rate of inflation in 20 years and the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore were some of the most significant news stories in 2022. The index is based on the views of 10,000 participants interviewed about 200 news stories.

The research asked interviewees which stories they were aware of across the year and which they believed were most important to them personally. Analysis of the responses indicated that the top ten stories for public awareness captured the attention of up 95 per cent of the population, with stories relating to the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the war in Ukraine, inflation, the housing crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year’s Core Cultural Index revealed that the top stories related to the pandemic, however, these news stories, as well as all news stories over the past seven years were outpolled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This number one news event was the most important to 88 per cent of the population.

Top five general news stories in 2022:

1 Russia invades Ukraine

2 Price increase at petrol pumps

3 Russia attacks civilian targets across Ukraine

4 Most Covid-19 restrictions lifted

5 Ashling Murphy murdered in Tullamore

Top five political stories in 2022:

Government debate turf cutting legislation and policy Sinn Féin becomes largest party in Stormont Assembly Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will not face prosecution for GP contract leak Right-wing and Italian nationalist Giorgia Meloni likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy resigns as minister following concealment of interests from the Dáil

In April, the Dáil debated plans to restrict the sale and distribution of turf, with Sinn Féin calling for the Government to scrap plans to ban its sale from September. Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin expressed concerns about what restricting turf would mean for rural communities, while Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan insisted the proposed restrictions were due to health risks caused by air pollution.

It was significant to 55 per cent of people living in Ireland.

The political story was more important than Leo Varadkar not facing prosecution for leaking a copy of the proposed GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, with 47 per cent of adults noting this as significant.

Top five sports stories in 2022:

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden to remain world champion boxer Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Ireland’s women’s football team qualify for World Cup Ireland wins Six Nations’ Triple Crown

In April, Katie Taylor faced Amanda Serrano in the ring in New York’s Madison Square Garden, a fight which made boxing history, as well as women’s sports history. The fight marked the first time two female fighters headed a boxing event in the iconic venue and Taylor extended her unbeaten record to 21 wins, with 53 per cent of people saying it was a significant moment.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24th, Polish, Swedish and Czech football associations announced they were opposed to playing World Cup qualifiers in March against the Russian national team. The announcement was significant to more than half the population (53 per cent) and came two days after Russian troops arrived in Ukraine.

In October, Ireland’s women’s football team secured a first-ever World Cup qualification after defeating Scotland 1-0. The win was quickly overshadowed by controversy surrounding the team singing pro-IRA chants in their dressing-room when celebrating. UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation two days later.

Top five pop-culture stories in 2022:

Singer Meatloaf dies aged 74 Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars Electric Picnic returns Kenneth Brannagh’s Belfast nominated for seven Oscars

Over half the population (52 per cent) noted the significance of the death of singer and actor Meatloaf, who was best known for his bestselling Bat Out of Hell album and his roles in the films Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family on his official Facebook page in January.

In March, Will Smith walked on stage during the 94th Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock across the face, following a joke from Rock about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The slap interrupted the Oscars ceremony and 93 per cent of the population were aware that it happened, however only 42 per cent considered it significant.

