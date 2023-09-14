Ryan joins Publicis from F&B Huskies



Thomas Ryan has joined Publicis Dublin as social and content director. He has nine years experience in social and digital content. He was head of social at F&B Huskies since 2018. He also led social teams at Circulate and BBDO Dublin. Among the accounts he has worked on are Fáilte Ireland, Allianz Ireland, Nissan, Virgin Media and EBS.

Ed Melvin, director of digital and innovation at Publicis, described Ryan as that rare combination of a creative maker and strategic thinker, combining cultural and commercial aspects. “Like everyone else, we’ve seen increasing need for ‘social creativity’, across the board,” Melvin added. “Our clients deserve work that stands out, that leaves a mark.”

Publicis Dublin was the most-awarded agency at the recent ICAD awards, winning 18 ICAD bells for work for Heineken, Iarnród Éireann, Spar, Virgin Media and the HSE.