Ryan to take on AIB customer role

AIB has appointed Orlaith Ryan as chief customer officer. The move follows changes to the bank’s executive committee aimed at delivering a three-year strategy with a sharper focus on serving the bank’s 3.3 million customers, greening the business and driving efficiencies. The new CCO role is aimed at enhancing customer experience through better understanding of consumer behaviour and attitudes, and using the insights to meet business needs.

Ryan will take up the role in October. She has experience in retail finance, insurance, media and telecoms sectors. She joins AIB from Sky Ireland where she spent the last eight years in senior executive positions, most recently as chief commercial officer and previously customer director and head of customer value management. She also worked with Vodafone and Aviva. Earlier this year, AIB appointed Paul Travers as MD of climate capital.