Sally Rooney’s tale used to entice tourists

Ireland is wowing viewers of the new TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends, now airing on BBC Three in the UK and streaming on Hulu in the US. After the TV adaptation of Rooney’s Normal People in 2020, Tourism Ireland worked again with Element Pictures, to create a short behind-the-scenes film for Conversations.

Director Lenny Abrahamson and actors Joe Alwyn (Nick), Jemima Kirke (Melissa) and Alison Oliver (Frances) describe the locations in Ireland chosen for filming. The film is being shared with Tourism Ireland’s followers on social media around the world to highlight Dublin and the scenery around Ireland to remind people that the series was shot on location here.

Filming for the 12-part TV drama took place in Ireland last year.

The Dublin scenes were filmed on streets and in various bars, cafés, travelling on the Dart and while swimming at Seapoint – with much of the drama unfolding in Trinity College, where Frances and Bobbi, played by Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane, attend university. Standing in for Dublin, filming also took place in various venues around Belfast.

They include the Lyric Theatre, Stranmillis University College and Campbell College; as well as at the Sweet Afton gastro pub, the Canteen coffee shop on Ormeau Road and the No Alibis bookshop. Siobhan McManamy, acting chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said the fact that Conversations With Friends was set and filmed here was a major coup for tourism.

To view the behind-the-scenes with Conversation With Friends, click here

Pictured are Sasha Lane, Alison Oliver and Jemima Kirke on location at Seapoint