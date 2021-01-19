Sam Bennett launches Now TV’s new bike ride

Irish cyclist and Tour de France green jersey winner Sam Bennett officially launched the newly-rebranded Now TV Dublin Bikes which hit the streets of Dublin this week. Sky’s Now TV is the online streaming service that allows viewers watch live pay TV and on-demand shows, box sets as well as the latest movies and exclusive live sports without a contract.
Now TV, which offers day and month passes for entertainment, films, kids, sports that can be watched with no subscription or contract, has signed a three-year deal Dublin City Council and out of home company JCDecaux. The launch marks the arrival of a new Now TV Dublin Bikes app aimed at improving the user experience and making its operation easier.
The app allows users to sign up and get cycling, check live availability of bikes at stations, report any issues with the bikes, release a bike from a station, rate the bike they have just cycled and access journey stats. The deal allows the brand joint naming rights, branding opportunities, partnerships, PR and communications and advertising support.
Journeys
As of the end of 2020, there were 1,600 bikes available to users from 117 stations. There are currently 54,089 long-term subscribers using the scheme. There have been over 31.3 million journeys since the initiative was first launched, yielding an estimated 8,040 tonnes reduction in Co2 emissions. The average journey is 17 minutes, with 94 per cent of the journeys free.