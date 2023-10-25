Samsung backs Indo’s Left Wing podcast

Samsung Ireland has signed up as the headline sponsor of the Irish Independent‘s rugby podcast, The Left Wing. The podcast shares stories in Irish rugby with a team of writers and experts, which includes Rúaidhrí O’Connor, Cian Tracey, Will Slattery, Sineád Kissane and Luke Fitzgerald. Through breaking news to in-depth analysis, expert opinion and post-match comment, The Left Wing aims to cover every position in the sport.
The agreement between Samsung and Mediahuis includes host reads supported by a media package made up of print, digital display, social and video. The deal was negotiated by marketing teams at Samsung, Core Sponsorship and Starcom. Pictured are Hughie Devine, head of sponsorship and programmatic, Mediahuis; Nicola Treanor, marketing manager, Samsung and Niall Deegan, media sponsorship manager, Core Sponsorship.