Samsung turns to DOOH for new watch

Samsung is using out of home to launch its Galaxy Watch4 series in Ireland. The tech giant has engaged PML Group’s Liveposter platform to integrate Google distance data into a DOOH campaign to create dynamic content and scheduling across multiple formats, including digital Golden Squares, digital bridges, Digipoles, DX screens, mall dPods and Adshel Live.

The various formats serve multiple urban retail and roadside environments.

The ad includes the approximate number of steps to the nearest exercise zones, such as St Stephen’s Green and Seán Walsh Park. It adds more relevance to each specific location while encouraging a healthy lifestyle, made easier by the watch’s features. Smart watches have evolved into a powerful consumer tool that help people stay on track with fitness goals.

The campaign was planned by Source OOH and Starcom, with creative by Cheil Worldwide.