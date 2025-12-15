Savage moves to Newstalk Breakfast

Bauer Media’s Newstalk will launch a new daytime schedule from February. New additions to the weekday line-up include broadcaster and PR advisor Anton Savage (above) who will front Newstalk Breakfast, and Claire Byrne at mid-morning in place of Pat Kenny. Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman will make the move to evening drivetime for The Hard Shoulder.

The duo replace Kieran Cuddihy who moved to RTÉ to present Radio 1’s Liveline.

Surprise

Savage’s move to the breakfast slot between 7am and 9am in place of Kelly and Coleman comes as somewhat of a surprise. His Saturday and Sunday morning magazine-style show had an audience of 146,000 (Saturday) and 129,000 (Sunday). Andrea Gilligan will continue hosting Lunchtime Live from noon, while Seán Moncrieff’s show remains on air from 2-4pm.

Pat Kenny will begin his new show on Saturdays and Sundays in March.