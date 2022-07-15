Sean Boyle to chair B2B ad awards

Adman, writer and podcaster Sean Boyle will chair the judging panel for the inaugural Best in Business (BiBs) awards organised by DMG Media’s Business Plus magazine. The business to business (B2B) advertising awards contest will comprise quarterly winners with an overall annual prize. Boyle has held senior positions with agency networks worldwide.

He started his career in client roles at Wilson Hartnell and CDP Associates. He was global planning director for BBDO and JWT in New York and was head of strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi where he worked on P&G. He also worked with agencies in Singapore and Sydney. He and ‘The Don’ co-present regular current affairs podcasts called ‘A Pint with Seaniebee’.

He writes a regular satirical column for Marketing.ie under the pseudonym Siberia and has reported for the magazine from various advertising festivals, including the Sharks in Kinsale. A seasoned Manchester United fan, he is now finalising an original film screenplay.