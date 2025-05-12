Research talk to debate social media

Ipsos B&A, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI) and the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) are to co-host a seminar on a social media study entitled ‘Unleashing the power of social media – a global and Irish perspective’. The report examines the effectiveness of selected Irish ads on social media platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok.

This study aimed to uncover best practices for social media advertising by utilising a new methodology that evaluated ads in a simulated social media environment, such as TikTok feeds, mimicking real-world digital ad exposure. The seminar will feature two prominent speakers from Ipsos – Adam Sheridan and Jimmy Larsen.

Adam Sheridan, global head of products for Ipsos Creative Excellence, based in the Ipsos London office, will discuss the latest social media advertising trends globally, best practice, pitfalls, leading TikTok creative case studies and his ‘Misfit’ work.

Jimmy Larsen, director, Ipsos B&A, based in the Ipsos B&A office in Dublin, will discuss key learnings from testing six selected creative Irish social media ads in a mimicked social media environment/platform, including YouTube and TikTok, focusing on creative success and platform impact.

The seminar will be held in Core’s offices at 8.30am on Thursday, May 22.

To attend this event, register here