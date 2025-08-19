Sexton fronts Mace community drive

BWG Foods’ Mace convenience store chain has launched its biggest community initiative to date, a €50,000 community grants fund for supporting local groups and clubs across Ireland. The ‘The Pitch to Win’ campaign is fronted by Mace’s brand ambassador, former Leinster and Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton.

Sexton features in a social media video where three children pitch their ideas to improve their communities, empowering local voices and positive change. The videos will be promoted in-store and via radio. There will be 50 grants, each worth €1,000. Clubs and community groups can enter from August 21 until September 10 by scanning an in-store QR code.

Competition entries can also be made online at www.mace.ie/mace-community-grants

Johnny Sexton pictured with Ivy Tuite, Kill, Co Kildare; Lucy Moore Gregory, Clondalkin, Co Dublin and Owen O’Mahony, Midleton, Co Cork