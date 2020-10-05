Shark awards winners announced

After a different awards season, this year’s Shark Awards winners have been announced. A panel of judges from Uncommon, BBH, 180, Dude London and BBDO came together in a socially distanced IRL and Zoom judging. Grand prixs went to Droga5 and Biscuit for ‘Don’t Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp’ and to design shop Common Curiosity for ‘Sculpt Rebrand’.

Post production company of the year was awarded to Electric Theatre Collective for their two gold wins, two silvers, four bronzes and two shortlisted pieces. In film, one gold was awarded to Elvis for ‘Crème Egg EATertainment’ for Cadbury Crème Egg. Five golds in film craft went to Biscuit Filmworks who won two for Setapp, Electric Theatre Collective for Ikea ‘Silence the Critics’ Paddington Pictures for Leica ‘Like the Night’ and The Mill for Deka Investments ‘Kiss’

Golds in film craft animation were awarded to Presence for Medicins Sans Frontieres ‘Give Me Hope’ and to Electric Theatre Collective for IKEA ‘Silence the Critics’. The one digital gold went to Zulu Alpha Kilo for ‘#Pausetoremember’. No golds were awarded in print/out of home. A silver went to BBC Ireland for ‘Your Present Has A Past’ for BBC NI/iPlayer.

In the ‘Best New’ awards, The Sweetspot in Germany entered their best new talent and scooped best new director with Nicolas Bori, best new DOP with Martin Ludwig and best new sound designer with Johanna Roth. Best new music composer went to Sam Foster of Foster & Foster Music in London, and Raquel Caro Nunez from Film Akademie won best new editor.

George Neave from Coffee & TV in London won best new colour grader.

All the winners can be seen here