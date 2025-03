Shark Haircare, the personal care brand owned by Gowan Home, is running the first-ever full-wrap car park bus campaign at Dublin Airport. The activity has the potential of allowing advertisers access to 34 million airline passengers annually. With thousands of passengers using these buses daily, the format offers high exposure in a busy transport hub.

Pictured above, left to right: Ria Bradley, Talon; Tom Whelan, Gowan Home and Valerie O’Toole, Havas Media