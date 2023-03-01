Sharon Walsh to head up Heineken

Sharon Walsh has been promoted to managing director at Heineken Ireland. She replaces Maarten Schuurman in the role as he takes charge of Heineken’s east and West Africa operations from the start of April. In his new role he will be responsible for operating companies in Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique and a joint venture in Dubai.

Walsh was the Dutch-owned brewer’s commercial director and has held senior marketing and global positions over the past 11 years. When she joined Heineken in 2011, she oversaw the company’s move into the cider market. The launch of Orchard Thieves cider in Ireland backed by a major advertising and PR campaign was followed by overseas roll outs.

As a consequence, Walsh was appointed Heineken’s global cider director in 2016. She previously worked at Diageo and Coca-Cola. A native of Dublin, she has a degree and a higher diploma in hotel and catering management and a masters in strategic international marketing from DCU. She is on the board of the Gavin Glynn Foundation children’s cancer charity.