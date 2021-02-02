Sharp, Ritson and Saller to address DMX in March

Three of the biggest names in international marketing will speak at this year’s DMX Dublin conference next month. The Marketing Institute has signed up Byron Sharp, director of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute and author of How Brands Grow; Mark Ritson (pictured), brand consultant and marketing professor and Syl Saller, former Diageo global CMO.

Other speakers will be confirmed soon. DMX Dublin, now in its ninth year, moves online ensuring that more attendees can access the proceedings from the comfort of their own homes. Marketing Institute CEO David Field said the conference has been curated to help Irish marketers deliver greater brand impact in what has been a tough year for members.

“We set out with DMX this year to get the best speakers possible online, so that marketers and business leaders can gain insight and learnings which can be applied back in their business,” Field said. “The current restrictions have allowed us access people all over the world and the DMX line up this year shows that,” he added. DMX Dublin is on March 25.

Some of the topics up for discussion will include:

Brand growth with Byron Sharp

Marketing metrics that matter – a panel discussion facilitated by Shane O’Leary, Accenture Interactive and featuring Mark Ritson, James Hankins, Vizer Consulting and Dr Grace Kite, Gracious Economics.

How profitable is your advertising? Econometric modelling in practise – a panel discussion facilitated by Paul Dervan, National Lottery and featuring Louise Cook, Holmes & Cook and Ronan Brady, One Core.

Progressive leadership with Syl Saller.

How do we rebuild trust in an era of global turmoil? – a panel discussion facilitated by Feargal Purcell, Edelman.

To register go to www.dmxdublin.com