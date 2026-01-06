Sheehan fronts for Optimum Nutrition

Glanbia has hired Ireland rugby player Dan Sheehan, McLaren F1 world champion Lando Norris, and England playmaker Marcus Smith to promote Optimum Nutrition in a global campaign created by TBWA Ireland. Entitled ‘The Optimum Advantage’ reveals the one thing elite athletes never want to share: the marginal gains that give them an edge.
In elite sport, victory is measured in fractions. When athletes discover that extra one percent, it becomes their most closely guarded secret. Unlike traditional endorsement campaigns where famous athletes publicly promote a product, the new Optimuim Nurtrion ads turns the model upside down: keeping the brand’s magic a secret from competitors.
Dramatises
From Norris stripping Optimum Nutrition branding from a press conference to Smith and Sheehan battling to keep the product out of each other’s hands, the campaign dramatises the competitive instinct in unexpected ways. The campaign is running in the UK, with global roll-outs continuing through February.
Credits:
Client: Glanbia – Optimum Nutrition
Chief brand officer: Colin Westcott-Pitt
VP consumer and brand strategy: Aileen Donoghue
Senior director, Optimum Nutrition: Mark Ryan
VP insights and analytics: Rory McDonnell
Director I&A: Lynsey Leahy
Creative agency: TBWA Ireland
Global client leader: Gordo Whittaker
Creative directors: Des Creedon and Niall Staines
Global senior producer: Adam Sherry
Senior strategist: Charlie Wright
Senior account manager: Áine Neenan
Production company: Bolt! by TBWA
Director: Tom Merilion