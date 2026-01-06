Sheehan fronts for Optimum Nutrition

Glanbia has hired Ireland rugby player Dan Sheehan, McLaren F1 world champion Lando Norris, and England playmaker Marcus Smith to promote Optimum Nutrition in a global campaign created by TBWA Ireland. Entitled ‘The Optimum Advantage’ reveals the one thing elite athletes never want to share: the marginal gains that give them an edge.

In elite sport, victory is measured in fractions. When athletes discover that extra one percent, it becomes their most closely guarded secret. Unlike traditional endorsement campaigns where famous athletes publicly promote a product, the new Optimuim Nurtrion ads turns the model upside down: keeping the brand’s magic a secret from competitors.

Dramatises

From Norris stripping Optimum Nutrition branding from a press conference to Smith and Sheehan battling to keep the product out of each other’s hands, the campaign dramatises the competitive instinct in unexpected ways. The campaign is running in the UK, with global roll-outs continuing through February.

Credits:

Client: Glanbia – Optimum Nutrition

Chief brand officer: Colin Westcott-Pitt

VP consumer and brand strategy: Aileen Donoghue

Senior director, Optimum Nutrition: Mark Ryan

VP insights and analytics: Rory McDonnell

Director I&A: Lynsey Leahy

Creative agency: TBWA Ireland

Global client leader: Gordo Whittaker

Creative directors: Des Creedon and Niall Staines

Global senior producer: Adam Sherry

Senior strategist: Charlie Wright

Senior account manager: Áine Neenan

Production company: Bolt! by TBWA

Director: Tom Merilion