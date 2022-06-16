Sheehan heads IAPI climate action group

Sustainability specialist Elizabeth Sheehan is working with the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) in leading Ad Net Zero Ireland, the first international chapter of an industry-wide initiative first launched in the UK in 2020. The climate action initiative calls on creatives to use their influence to promote more sustainable consumer choices.

Sheehan is joined in the Irish chapter by IAPI board members Abi Moran, chief executive of Folk Wunderman Thompson, and Fiona Field, managing director of OMD and Marketing.ie columnist. Joining in the initiative are the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), the Marketing Institute (MII), Commercial Producers of Ireland (CPI) and IAB Ireland.

Ad Net Zero will devise ideas on making adland operations more sustainable. It will promote #ChangeTheBrief, which translates as looking at the wider responsibilities to the planet when rolling out campaigns. The Irish chapter will attend ANZ’s global summit which is set to coincide with Cop 27 climate change conference in Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt in November.

Sheehan started her career at Allied Domecq in the Netherlands working on the C&C International portfolio. She returned to Ireland in 1998 at Mars before joining PepsiCo in 2004. In more recent years, she was marketing director and a specialist in sustainability at Japanese-owned Lucozade Ribena Suntory. She has been on the ASAI board since 2018.

Pictured are IAPI’s Charley Stoney and sustainability specialist Elizabeth Sheehan