Sheerin leads rebrand to Kinore

Brand consultant and former Chemistry managing director Ray Sheerin led the new identity for Kinore, formerly known as Accountant Online. The rebrand reflects Kinore’s expanded service offerings and its vision for growth. The event was marked by by an interview by Andrea Gilligan, host of Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live, with Kinore’s founder and CEO, Larissa Feeney, in a discussion about the company journey to date and its future plans.

“Our transformation into Kinore is much more than a name change,” Feeney said. “It represents the evolution of our company and the expanded range of services we now offer to meet clients’ changing needs. We’ve grown beyond traditional accountancy into a full-service finance and business support firm.” Sheerin created the company’s new logo, brand guidelines, and messaging. He was introduced to Kinore through the Indie List.

Guests attending the rebrand enjoyed a drinks reception at the Conrad Hotel before heading to the National Concert Hall for a special performance by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, hosted by sports presenter Marty Morrissey. Since launching in 2017, Kinore has seen an average annual revenue increase of 30 per cent serving over 2,500 clients across Ireland and the UK, with the development of MyKinore, the company’s digital platform.