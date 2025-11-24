Shoppers warm to Knorr initiative

Unilever ran a brand activation for its Knorr food brand last weekend. The ‘Give Winter More with Knorr’ truck visited shopping centres across Dublin in Nutgrove, The Square in Tallaght and Dundrum Town Centre from midday to 4pm, where members of the public were invited to enjoy a warming cup of Knorr soup and take home free samples.

Donated

For every soup given out, Knorr donated the equivalent number of packets to the Simon Community and its support for homeless people during the cold winter months. Over three days, the Knorr truck shared an estimated 10,000 cups of soup. Ber Grogan, executive director, Simon Communities of Ireland, expressed his thanks for the support.

The activation was handled by Verve with PR by Edelman.