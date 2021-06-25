Short holiday breaks in Ireland way to go

It has been well over a year since most people in Ireland have taken a holiday. Research for Europcar shows that 63 per cent of the public have not taken a break since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with one in three taking a staycation in Ireland last year. Of those who ‘staycationed’, the break was short with one in two people taking no more than three days.

Despite the possible return of international travel later this year as the vaccine rollout progresses, most people still choose to holiday at home. Among those holidaying at home, 42 per cent spent less than €500 on their break. Of those taking a staycation this summer, 45 per cent plan to spend up to €1,000 with around one in four planning to spend more than that.

About half of those aged 55 and over plan on spending between €500-€1,000 on their next staycation, while seven in ten of those aged 18-24 will spend €500 or less. The study showed that 69 per cent of Gen Z (18-24) say staycations are cheaper than foreign holidays.

Transport

The Europcar research also indicates that the pandemic has influenced how people plan to travel this summer, with 62 per cent of them choosing to use public transport. It suggests that more people will be using a car for their holiday, and with one in ten saying their current car is unsuitable for taking on a staycation, many may be considering car rental.

To help consumers travelling for staycations and to support the Irish tourism industry, just under one in three of those surveyed believe that car rental and car sharing for staycations should be part of any Government hospitality support scheme.

Covid-19 has also changed attitudes to holidaying in Ireland, with 46 per cent saying they have a greater appreciation of Ireland as a holiday destination. This rises to 77 per cent amongst Gen Z (18-24), with more than a third, 37 per cent, having visited a place in Ireland that they had not been before the pandemic.

Locations

The research revealed that the west coast is the most popular staycation spot in Ireland, followed by the south coast, the east coast and the Midlands. The West is the overwhelming favourite staycation spot for Gen Z (18-24), with seven in ten of that cohort choosing to holiday here. It is also the top choice for 52 per cent of people who live in Dublin.

Pictured is Munster rugby star and Europcar ambassador Joey Carberry in Kilrush, Co Clare