Shotton to address audio conference

British behavioural scientist and Choice Factory author Richard Shotton will join anthropologist Dr Lollie Mancey and Lumen Research boss Mike Follett at Radiocentre Ireland’s Sounding Out event next month. The conference, with RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime co-presenter Sarah McInerney as facilitator, will discuss ad effectiveness and the future of audio.

Dr Mancey will share insights on cultural change and the evolving role of tech in communications. Follett will present new Irish research examining how consumer attention to advertising works. Delegates will also hear findings from Radiocentre UK, indicating the return on investment from digital audio and sessions on key industry trends.

The event is in the Mansion House’s Round Room from 8.30am on Thursday, October 16.

