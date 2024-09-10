Showtime for Beetlejuice ads

“It’s showtime!” The immortal words spoken by Michael Keaton in the original Beetlejuice movie are an appropriate catch-cry for a new campaign for the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, now showing in Irish cinemas. No Limit Branding (NLB) partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery, OMD and Poster Plan to roll out a 20-foot tall, fully wrapped external and internal takeover of the lifts in the Ilac Centre with motion screen sound.

NLB is a digital out of home (DOOH) advertising network with full-motion and sound. The agency now has screens in hundreds of retail and other similar locations across the island of Ireland. The agency specialises in placing ads not already served by digital screens across retail and other high footfall public locations, using high definition screens that allow video and audio content to be played at the same time as delivering audience analytics.

Pictured, from left: Ross Cunningham, client director, Poster Plan; Ann Sheehy, marketing manager, Ilac Centre; Kate Kelly, senior account manager, OMD; Gabriella Pricop, account manager, OMD and Simon Cowburn, head of creative studio, No Limit Branding

ADVERTISEMENT

To order your signed copy, click on https://www.buythebook.ie/

Type in Echoes in the search box