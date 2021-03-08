Siobhán Cronin made new Southern Star editor

The Southern Star has appointed Siobhán Cronin as its new editor, the newspaper’s first female editor in its 132-year history. The Southern Star is a West Cork-based media company encompassing print, digital and creative design services. It is owned by the O’Regan family, who reside in Skibbereen. Liam O’Regan edited the paper from 1958 until he died in 2009.

The newspaper has a colourful history that includes having had General Michael Collins as a former shareholder. Paying tribute to Siobhán Cronin, managing director Seán Mahon said she had done a fantastic job over the last seven years as news editor and in helping the business become a multimedia local news and information publisher for West Cork.

He said her appointment was particularly apt given that today is International Women’s Day.

A native of Ennis, Co Clare, Cronin grew up in Blackrock, Cork and was educated at Christ King Secondary in Turner’s Cross in Cork city and at TU Dublin, from where she holds an honours degree in journalism. Her 35-year career includes senior roles at the Irish Independent, Irish Examiner, as editor of In Dublin magazine and with some local titles.