Siobhán Masterson new IAPI boss

Agency representative body the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has appointed Siobhán Masterson as its new chief executive. She will take up the CEO role on February 17. Former commercial and marketing executive director at the RDS, she was also global senior director of external affairs and communications at Kerry Group plc and corporate affairs director at lobby group Ibec, the Irish Business & Employers Confederation.

Masterson has also held various board positions and non-executive directorships.

Commenting on her appointment, Abi Moran, IAPI president and CEO of Folk VML, said: “We look forward to her leadership in shaping policy, amplifying our members’ voices, and promoting the value of Ireland’s commercial creative industry.” She succeeds Charley Stoney, who has taken on the role of CEO at the European Association of Communication Agencies (EACA). IAPI members include 70 advertising and other communications agencies.