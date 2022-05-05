Sky and Virgin agree new long-term deal

Sky Ireland and Virgin Media Television have signed a new long-term partnership securing carriage of VMTV channels and on-demand content on all Sky TV products until 2027. The deal includes Sky Glass, when it is launched in Ireland later this year. Sky Ireland CEO JD Buckley said the deal means Sky customers can access Virgin services on all Sky platforms.

Ian Byrne, commercial director, Virgin Media Television, said the renewed agreement with Sky Ireland shows VMTV’s commitment to expanding reach and improving audience engagement as new platforms evolve. The new deal includes carriage for VMTV channels in HD, SD and VOD Sky services. Sky Media will also represent VMTV’s VOD advertising on Sky+ and Sky Q.

Sky, which is owned by Comcast, employs just under 1,000 people in Ireland and has its HQ in Burlington Road in Dublin. In September 2021, Sky Ireland became the lead sponsor of the Republic of Ireland women’s football team. Virgin Media is part of the Liberty Global video, broadband and communications group operating in seven European markets.

Pictured is Republic of Ireland women’s football captain Katie McCabe