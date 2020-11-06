Sky extends AdSmart roll out on Virgin

Virgin Media and Sky has announced that AdSmart from Virgin Media will be available on the Sky platform in Ireland from November 9. The launch will allow Irish advertisers to target a potential audience of more than 500,000 Sky households, with the addition of the Virgin Media platform in 2021 further extending the household reach potential.

AdSmart from Virgin Media is the first time the Sky technology has been adopted by another broadcaster outside of the Comcast network. Sky’s addressable technology was launched in 2014 in the UK and in Ireland in 2017 – initially on the Sky platform but since expanded to include Virgin Media homes as well in the UK.

The new deal it means advertisers will be able to buy AdSmart from Sky across Sky Media channels and AdSmart from Virgin Media across Virgin Media Television channels. AdSmart enables different ads to be shown to households watching the same show. It allows advertisers to tailor their campaigns to specific audiences and locations around Ireland.

Paula McCarthy (above), head of Virgin Media Solutions, said the Sky partnership had now reached a pivotal moment. “AdSmart could not come at a better time, as trust and brand safety are further questioned. Brands can target homes by location and lifestyle attributes, across almost 60 per cent of commercial viewership in Ireland,” McCarthy added.

Malcolm Murray, director of Ireland Sales, Sky Media said launching AdSmart in Ireland in 2017 has helped transform how businesses of all shapes and sizes can use TV to grow. “At Sky we’re on a mission to grow addressable advertising,” Murray said. “By collaborating with Virgin Media, Irish advertisers will have more opportunities to reach audiences.”