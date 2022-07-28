Sky Glass set to be rolled out in August

Sky Ireland will launch its new TV, Sky Glass, at the end of August. Available in a range of sizes and colours, Sky Glass is the only TV with Sky inside, allowing customers to get Sky TV over wi-fi, removing the need for a satellite dish or set-top box. Customers simply plug, pair and play to get high picture quality and cinematic sound, with everything built in.

Sky Glass allows easy access to stream content and apps using voice command. Sky Ireland CEO JD Buckley (above) said following its launch in the UK, Ireland becomes the second market to launch Sky Glass. Sky Ireland has been in the market for 25 years. Next year will see the launch of Sky Mobile nationally and the opening of four new branded retail stores.

Glass act

Sky partnered with design agency Map Project Office. Glass comes in a choice of three sizes and five colours – ocean blue, ceramic white, racing green, dusky pink and anthracite black, with matching remote and speaker fascia. It has a mounting bracket integrated into the TV, or a colour matched stand. With a single plug, Sky Glass casts cable clutter to history.

Sky Glass starts from €15 a month for the 43” Sky Glass TV. For €5 more, customers can get 55” TV, or choose the 65” version for €26 a month. A high spec 4K smart camera will be added in the coming months. Glass comes with a two-year warranty and free delivery. It is the world’s first TV to be certified carbon neutral. The TV can be ordered from August 25.

Customers can pre-register for Sky Glass on www.sky.ie/skyglass.